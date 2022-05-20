Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Trading Down 1%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.50. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 9,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $163.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00.

Private Bancorp of America ( OTCMKTS:PBAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

