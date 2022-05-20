Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $7.33

Shares of Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.71. Procaps Group shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Procaps Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procaps Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Procaps Group by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 177,974 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Procaps Group during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procaps Group during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procaps Group during the third quarter valued at $458,000. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group, SA operates as an integrated healthcare and pharmaceutical company worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

