ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 1,198,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 33,997,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 96,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.