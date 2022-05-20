ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $27.58

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.58, but opened at $28.78. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 1,473,214 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $4,305,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 423.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.