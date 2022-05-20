Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prosus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prosus from €122.00 ($127.08) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prosus from €115.90 ($120.73) to €76.00 ($79.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Investec downgraded Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.08.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

