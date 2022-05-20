Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proterra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Proterra from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proterra currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.70.

PTRA stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Proterra has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.82.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTRA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Proterra by 4,115.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Proterra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,490,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

