Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 1,680.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

