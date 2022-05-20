Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.05) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 342.75 ($4.23).

PFG stock opened at GBX 246.80 ($3.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 21.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.59. Provident Financial has a one year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 383.80 ($4.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £626.28 million and a PE ratio of -19.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 273.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 314.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.78%.

In other Provident Financial news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.60), for a total transaction of £69,712.08 ($85,936.98).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

