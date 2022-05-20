Prudential PLC Acquires New Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Ecolab by 9.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Ecolab by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.31 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.