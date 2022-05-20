Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,690 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

YUM stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

