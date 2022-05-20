Prudential PLC Grows Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 426.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in CGI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,485,000 after acquiring an additional 310,900 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CGI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 22,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CGI by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,381,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,898,000 after acquiring an additional 155,827 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIB. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.70.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

