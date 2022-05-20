Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098 over the last ninety days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMH stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

