Prudential PLC Lowers Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Incyte by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,780,000 after purchasing an additional 77,369 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $74.34 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. Incyte’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.67 per share, for a total transaction of $7,067,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 418,363 shares of company stock worth $29,843,898. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

