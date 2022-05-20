Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 343,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $97,649,000 after acquiring an additional 321,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $72,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $228.03 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $225.16 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.