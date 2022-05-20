Prudential PLC Purchases New Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,303,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.00.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $326.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

