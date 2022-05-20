Prudential PLC Sells 364 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 883.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $34.33 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

