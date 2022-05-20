Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 21,705 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Snap by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,973,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,023 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Snap by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Snap by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 81,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 31,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Snap by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,513,582 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,483 over the last three months.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

