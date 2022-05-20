Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $11.04 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $199.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.12 and its 200 day moving average is $231.44. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

