Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $7.80 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Aptiv by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Aptiv by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Aptiv by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $88.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.85. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

