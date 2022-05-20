Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,102 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HP were worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in HP by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.