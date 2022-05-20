Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,813 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,798 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 5.16%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

