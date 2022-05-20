Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,279 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.71.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $309.77 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $275.23 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.