Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 327 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after buying an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after buying an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,170,000 after purchasing an additional 76,789 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,851,000 after purchasing an additional 146,152 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $232.74 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.81 and its 200 day moving average is $230.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

