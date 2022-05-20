Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 450 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.04. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

