Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 632 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $23.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.69.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

