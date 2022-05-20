Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 76 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 192.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $266,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $364.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.80 and a 200 day moving average of $537.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.66 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

