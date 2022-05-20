Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.46. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $127.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

