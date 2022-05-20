Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day moving average of $105.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.