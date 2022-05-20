PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Up 4.3%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 20,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,115,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Otworth bought 142,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler purchased 714,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2,225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,873,000. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

