Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE:PMM opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

