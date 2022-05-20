Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,409 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

PPT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,094. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.