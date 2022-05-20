PVH (NYSE:PVH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.44

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.44 and last traded at $62.47, with a volume of 17332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.98.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.13%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at $110,775,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after acquiring an additional 773,566 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of PVH by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,130,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

