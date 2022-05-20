QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:QQ opened at GBX 354.80 ($4.37) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 27.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 325.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 288.31. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 236 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 369.80 ($4.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 355 ($4.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.73) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

