Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sells $1,234,200.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,234,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $117.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.28.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Qualys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Qualys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Qualys by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

