Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 164,198 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 164,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after buying an additional 725,796 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 100,741 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 369,083 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,634.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 312,196 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 5.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.