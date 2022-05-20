Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 9,991 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.05% of Bank OZK worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after buying an additional 57,970 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Bank OZK by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Bank OZK by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Bank OZK by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of OZK opened at $37.89 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.51%.

About Bank OZK (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.