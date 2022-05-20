Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,662 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of OHI opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

