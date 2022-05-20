Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 199,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.38% of NeoPhotonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 357.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 129,043 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $872,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $258,326.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,835 shares of company stock worth $558,119. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NPTN stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

