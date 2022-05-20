Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 24,527 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3,089.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,527 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 128.1% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.41.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

