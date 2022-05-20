Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Copa as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Copa during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Copa during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.41. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.12 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

