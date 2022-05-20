Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 45,621 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,621 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Bruker by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKR stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

