Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Shares Down 7.7%

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.91. 7,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58.

Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.

