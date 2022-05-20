Quipt Home Medical Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $4.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.00 million and a PE ratio of 17.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

