Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.62. Approximately 25,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,330,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

RADI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $57,657,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,415,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,057,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,480 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5,151.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 984,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982,825 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.