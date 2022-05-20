Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.05

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 37694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cashback site; Rakuten Fashion, a fashion mail order site; Rakuten Books, an online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone/UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing that provides performance marketing services.

