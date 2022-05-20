Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.00 Million

Analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $137.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.99 million. Rambus reported sales of $108.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $544.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $542.50 million to $546.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $580.27 million, with estimates ranging from $578.30 million to $582.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rambus.
RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rambus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 303,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Rambus by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 681,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,882. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $33.75.
Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rambus (RMBS)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.