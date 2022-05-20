Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Rambus from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $333,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,741 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

