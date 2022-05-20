Raymond James Reiterates “C$70.00” Price Target for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)

Raymond James set a C$70.00 price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.17.

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$48.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$45.87 and a twelve month high of C$62.77.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

