Raynard D. Benvenuti Purchases 10,000 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 10,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $24,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NNBR opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.37. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $9.14.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. NN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NNBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NN by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NN by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 173,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN during the third quarter worth $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NN by 49.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 43,630 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NN by 20.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About NN (Get Rating)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.