RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.65.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock worth $782,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

